Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, August 10

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR MEETING

AUGUST 10, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on August 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

a. Minutes of the meeting held July 13, 2022 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Newport Tree Conservancy, d/b/a Evening of the Arboreta, 62 Washington St.; August 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2. Ancient Order of Hibernians, d/b/a Field Day in the Park, Morton Park; September 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Rain date September 11, 2022)

3. Turning Around Ministries/Workforce Development Working Group, d/b/a Dream Fest, Miantonomi Park; September 10, 2022 from (Rain date- September 17, 2022)

4. Bowen’s Wharf Co., Inc., d/b/a Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Bowen’s Wharf & Market Sq.; October 15 & 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

c. Holiday Selling License, Renewal, The TJX Companies, Inc., d/b/a TJ MAXX #617. 199 Connell Highway

d. Block Party Requests (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration):

1. Brian & Gail Maher, Marin St., August 27, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Rain date, August 28, 2022

2. Darlene Hutten-Czapski, Weatherly Ave., September 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Rain date- September 25, 2022)

3. Christopher M. Roberts, Champlin Place North, September 4, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Rain date- September 5, 2022)

e. Bingo License, New, Donovan Manor Seniors N.H.A., Donovan Manor, Community Room, 19 Chapel St., Fridays from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

f. Pawn Broker License, New Owner, Fall River Financial RI, LLC (Paul Bryant), d/b/a Fall River Pawn Brokers, 128 Broadway

g. Communication from Lisa Knowles, Show Director, Newport International Boat Show, re: Request to add the Newport Chowder Company MFET (truck) to the special event being held September 15-18, 2022.

h. Communication from the Waterfront Commission, re: Options to expand the boat ramp at Fort Adams (Receive and refer to City Administration for a recommendation)

i. Communication from Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, re: Application of Naval Station Newport- Coddington Cove (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Second-hand license, New, Daniel Tytenicz, d/b/a Abbieland Antiques, 3 Long Lane Court (Hearing)

3. Victualing License, New, 500 on Bellevue, LLC, d/b/a Fitness 500 Club, 181 Bellevue Ave.

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

ORDINANCES

5. Amending Chapter 12.32 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Park and Recreation Areas”, to amend Section 12.32.061 entitled, “Public tennis courts and running-track Regulations” (Second reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

6. Action Item #6091/22 – RE: Bid Award #22-039 Water Distribution System Improvements Project (w/accompanying resolution)

7. Action Item #6092/22 – RE: Amendment No. 5 – Contract # 16-040 – Engineering Services for Drainage Investigation and Flooding Analysis – Whitwell Avenue Area (w/accompanying resolution)

8. Action Item #6093/22 – RE: Bid Award #22-035 – Long Wharf Pump Station Improvements Project (w/accompanying resolution)

9. Action Item #6094/22 – RE: Amendment No. 4 – Contract # 19-010 – Engineering Services for Design of the North End Sanitary Sewer Project (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor License, Newport Tree Conservancy, d/b/a Evening of the Arboreta, 62 Washington St.; August 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

