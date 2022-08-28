Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, among five candidates vying for the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination, joins What’sUpNewp tomorrow (Monday) for a 3 p.m. videocast.

The gubernatorial race has been hotly contested, with Gorbea and Gov. Daniel McKee the front runners in recent polls, with former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes gaining in the polls, and former Secretary of State Matt Brown and community organizer Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz trailing.

Candidates are flooding television markets with aids, often touting the same positions on the same issues. All Democrats have strongly advocated for women’s productive rights, gun control, and other mainstream issues.

We’ll ask Gorbea what it is she believes sets her apart from her opponents, and if she wins whether she’ll have the resources for a vibrant general election.

What’sUpNewp has extended an invitation to all the Democratic primary gubernatorial candidates and thus far has hosted Foulkes and Munoz.