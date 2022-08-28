Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, among five candidates vying for the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination, joins What’sUpNewp tomorrow (Monday) for a 3 p.m. videocast.
The gubernatorial race has been hotly contested, with Gorbea and Gov. Daniel McKee the front runners in recent polls, with former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes gaining in the polls, and former Secretary of State Matt Brown and community organizer Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz trailing.
Candidates are flooding television markets with aids, often touting the same positions on the same issues. All Democrats have strongly advocated for women’s productive rights, gun control, and other mainstream issues.
We’ll ask Gorbea what it is she believes sets her apart from her opponents, and if she wins whether she’ll have the resources for a vibrant general election.
What’sUpNewp has extended an invitation to all the Democratic primary gubernatorial candidates and thus far has hosted Foulkes and Munoz.
While other Middletown and Newport officials are touting the benefits of
regionalizing the communities’ schools, Newport Councilor Jamie Bova tonight will ask
the Newport City Council to postpone the November regionalization vote.
Luis Daniel Munoz, a progressive who is battling four other better funded Democratic gubernatorial candidates, will share his message with WhatsUpNewp when he joins us on a 3 p.m. videocast on Tuesday.
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again.
Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections, pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot.
