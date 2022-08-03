More than 200 swimmers participating in Save The Bay’s 46th annual Swim will embark across Narragansett Bay on Saturday, August 6 in the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

Following opening remarks from Olympian Elizabeth Beisel, two waves of swimmers will overcome cold water temperatures, currents, and more during this two-mile, open water swim from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport, across the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, to Jamestown’s Potter Cove.

The cross-Bay swim will be followed by a celebration from 8:30 am to 11 am on the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority lawn, during which awards will be presented to high-fundraising teams, as well as long-time participants.

The Swim is Save The Bay’s largest annual fundraiser, providing critical support to the organization’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed. The Swim invites participants to swim in an area of the Bay that was once fouled with oil and garbage, demonstrating the progress that has been made toward Save The Bay’s vision of a fully swimmable, fishable, healthy Narragansett Bay, accessible to all. After a fog cancelation in 2021, more than 200 swimmers will return to the water on August 6. Dozens more will support the event by taking on personal athletic challenges on their own time as part of the Save The Bay Open, taking place through the end of August.