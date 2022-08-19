The Newport International Polo Series will welcome Jamaica for their 19th faceoff against Team USA in the International Series history. This Saturday, August 20th, two generations of Jamaican players will ride out against the home team in one of the season’s highlights.

In preparation for Jamaica’s appearance, they added the return of an inaugural player from the 1994 roster, international sportsman Paul Chin, and his son Conrad, a budding star among the island players, along with Zachary Byles, another leading next-gen player and the future of the sport in Jamaica, captained by veteran quarterback, Shane Chin.

Jamaica’s last match in 2021 was met with a tough loss against Team USA’s all-star lineup, keeping the record in favor of the home team and the perpetual Liberty Bowl at home since 2018. USA will field Minnie Keating, Sam Clemens, Dave Bullis and captain Dan Keating.

“Every year this match is one of the most heated with the caliber of play that Jamaica brings to the table and the fiery spirit of the players. Consequently, it is one of the most enjoyable for players and fans alike and we are thrilled to welcome them back for another year, and of course another party,” comments Dan Keating, series president and founder.

As a vestige of its English heritage, there are some of the oldest and longest continually used polo fields in the western hemisphere on the island, as the backbone of Jamaica’s high threshold of talent, along with a multi-cultural diversity that is the byproduct of generations of polo history.

Jamaica’s polo history is a rich one thanks to their Caribbean climate allowing year-round play and their international polo communities that foster the development of the sport. Players from Jamaica are known for their fierce field play and incredible horsemanship partly due to their endless months of grass polo. In the past few decades more polo clubs have taken root in Jamaica making the country one of the top destinations for winter polo on the international stage.

While in Newport, the Jamaican team will tour the famed Newport Mansions, experience Newport by land with Newport Jaguar Tours, experience a sunset harbor cruise with Newport Hinckley Charters, paddleboard with surf pros at Island Surf & Sport and enjoy Newport Picnic Co hospitality on the sand; breeze along a private sailing excursion with On Watch Sailing, get a birds eye view with Newport Helicopter Tours, test their skills against the legends at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, experience world-class dining & night life at the iconic Clarke Cooke House, take in the latest exhibit and Audrain Automobile Museum and sample extraordinary wines at Newport Vineyards.

The weekly Stella Artois Best in Show Contest will have a Jamaican theme to welcome back our guests from Jamrock to celebrate the Caribbean country’s culture and spirit. Jamaica is known for so many cultural touch points now popular on the global stage including coffee, jerk cuisine, rum, reggae, and more, so to celebrate this legacy and culture, tailgates, picnics, and attire inspired by Jamaica are encouraged.

Last week’s match featured USA vs. New Zealand, in an international series matchup that had spectators on the edge of their seats the entire match. In the first half of the match both teams played brilliant offense with Dan Keating and Henry Wood leading the charges for their teams. The game remained in a lock until Team USA’s advance in the fifth chukker that propelled them to a victory of 8-6 over the Kiwis. Upcoming 2022 season highlights include several more US City challengers and 2 international rivalries in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.