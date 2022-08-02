Spin.

It’s all how you discuss the second quarter financial reporting to the Board of Elections, the final quarterly report before the general election.

For some, it’s the end balance they highlight, for others, it’s the total amount raised, and for others it’s about criticizing where opponents, or potential opponents’ funds are coming from.

Bottom line is that most candidates, most specifically Democrats, are in a good financial position for the stretch to the September primary.

Here’s a look at each of the candidates, with some salient notes. All information is from the candidates’ financial reports to the state Board of Elections.