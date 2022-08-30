2022 Corn Maze. Photo via Escobar Farm.

Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opens for the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 at 10 am.

The maze this year celebrates Field of Dreams and covers 8 Acres. In the maze are the words health, faith, love, success, and happy. According to Escobar Farms’ website, the maze was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.

2022 Corn Maze. Photo via Escobar Farm.

The maze, located at 133 & 255 Middle Road in Portsmouth, will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm. The Maze will also be open on Labor Day from 10 am until 6 pm and on Columbus Day from 10 am until 6 pm. The last entry is one hour before closing.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, and $8 for children ages 5 to 11. Children 4 and under are free. Only cash is accepted on site.. Dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Additional attractions at the maze, include concessions, hayrides, picnic tables, and The Hay Play Area.

The closing date for the maze is Sunday, November 6 at 3 pm.

For more information on the Corn Maze, visit http://escobarfarm.com/the-maze/ or call 401-864-1064 for up-to-date information.

