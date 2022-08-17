If you are wondering if the primary election is fast approaching, just turn on your television and watch the parade of political ads from Democratic candidates for governor and the second Congressional seat. Non-stop. Every subject, from elderly mothers to reproductive rights.

Then take a peek at WPRI TV’s latest poll of slightly more than 400 likely Democratic primary election voters, and you see a very tight gubernatorial race, with money now pouring into the race non-stop.

Millions of dollars are being spent this primary season just for the right to represent the Democratic party in the November general election. And it’s not only governor and second Congressional district, but competitive campaigns are also being waged for General Treasurer and Lieutenant Governor.

Lawn signs are cropping up wherever they are allowed, advertising is increasing, and candidates are touting endorsements from one group or another. Weaved on at times is even discussion of some of the key issues facing Rhode Islanders.

Here are the results from the 12 News/Roger Williams University Poll, and the latest from the candidates.

McKee has slight lead over Gorbea in governor race

Gov. Dan McKee holds a slight 3 percentage point lead over Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, 28 percent to 25 percent, followed by Helena Buonanno Foulkes at 14 percent, former Secretary of State Matt Brown at 8 percent, and Louis Daniel Munoz at 1 percent, with 21 percent of voters undecided.

In response to the poll candidates pointed to the large number of undecided voters, who they say will ultimately determine the winner, The poll was taken August 7-10.

McKee, whose television ads have been running constantly over the last few weeks. Had the highest favorability rating at 53 percent, followed by Gorbea at 46 percent, and Foulkes at 33 percent.

These numbers are certain to shift, as candidates roll out robust advertising campaigns leading to the Sept. 13 primary election.

In the second Congressional District race, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner holds a hold a huge lead at 37 percent, with no other candidate above 8 percent. For that race only 252 likely voters.

In the race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Sabina Matos received support from 23 percent of voters. State Rep. Deb Ruggiero received 14 percent, and state Sen. Cynthia Mendes received 9 percent.

Democratic Women’s Caucus endorses Diossa

The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus has endorsed former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa for General Treasurer.

Throughout his eight years as Mayor of Central Falls and now as a candidate for General Treasurer, James has been a vocal advocate for the rights of women, equal pay, the best possible education and school facilities for all students and improving the quality of life for Rhode Island individuals families, said a spokesperson for the caucus.

‘Magaziner Celebrates Historic Legislation Lowering Healthcare, Energy Costs’

General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner called the House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act “historic legislation (that) will reduce the cost of gas and prescription drugs, and move America towards energy independence.

“It is disappointing Allan Fung will vote in lock-step with the far-right Republicans that care more about obstruction than getting things done for working people,” Magaziner said.

He said the bill reduces costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time, caps out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for drugs, protects Affordable Care Act subsidies, expands domestic energy to lower gas prices, and lowers the federal deficit by $200 billion.”