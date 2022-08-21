Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Newport County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (96 total deaths)

— 65.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,653 (23,519 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 84 (69 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (243 total deaths)

— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,207 (37,933 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (140 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kent County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (521 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,545 (56,754 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (346 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Bristol County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (179 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,756 (15,880 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 105 (51 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Providence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (2,587 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,928 (248,724 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (940 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site