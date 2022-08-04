Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (115 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,300 (23,229 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (96 total deaths)

— 65.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (62,552 fully vaccinated)



Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (185 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,818 (37,445 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (242 total deaths)

— 43.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (100,413 fully vaccinated)



Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 153 (74 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,348 (15,682 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (179 total deaths)

— 7.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (38,755 fully vaccinated)



Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (1,059 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,429 (245,536 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (2,586 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (458,022 fully vaccinated)



Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (319 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,936 (55,754 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (520 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (130,530 fully vaccinated)

