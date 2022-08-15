Residents in portions of Newport’s North End neighborhood are being advised today by the City of Newport that contractors from Wright-Pierce, working on behalf of the City of Newport, will be conducting smoke testing in sewer lines during the week of August 22, 2022.

While most of the work will be performed on public property, crews may need to walk across residential areas located within the public right-of-way as part of the inspection process, according to a press release from the city.

The city says that crews will be going door-to-door in advance of the testing with informational flyers describing the process and providing important contact information.

The smoke test survey is intended to assist inspection crews in locating breaks and defects in the City’s sewer system. The work includes blowing non-toxic smoke into the sewer collection system through manholes and residents may see smoke coming from outlets including vent stacks and downspouts on houses, holes in the ground, or from catch basins and drains.

“Please be assured that the smoke is NON-TOXIC, NON-STAINING, HAS NO ODOR, IS WHITE TO GRAY IN COLOR, AND CREATES NO FIRE HAZARD,” the city writes in the press release. “The smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried-up drainpipes”.

Residents will be advised to pour a gallon of water into each drain prior to testing. If smoke is observed in a home or business during testing, residents will be asked to notify work crews on site or contact the City’s Department of Utilities at (401) 845- 5600.

All field personnel will carry a photo identification badge displaying the Wright-Pierce logo. If you would like to verify the identification of a specific contractor observed in the field, please contact Don at the City of Newport at (401) 845-5600.

If there is any individual in your home or business who has respiratory problems or is immobile, please notify Lindsey Sylvester of Wright-Pierce at 603-606-4436 prior to testing. For more information, please visit the City’s website at: CityofNewport.com