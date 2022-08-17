The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation has announced their charitable partners for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run. This year’s list includes 30 charities from Rhode Island and the surrounding area. To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $700,000 to non-profits through this event. The event is produced by local event management company Gray Matter Marketing.

“Each year, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run continues to grow, both in number of participants but more importantly, in charitable impact,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing. “We’re proud to support deserving local nonprofits through this partnership with the RITB Foundation and Citizens. It’s inspiring to see the community come together for the event year after year.”

“Star Kids is excited, and grateful, to be counted as one of the many charitable partners of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run in 2022,” says Karen Flanagan, Executive Director of Star Kids, a scholarship program supporting children in grades K-12, whose parents have had a history of substance abuse and/or incarceration. “Funds raised by our team members and the grant awarded from RI Turnpike and Bridge Foundation allow us to provide educational supports to children in need so they may have a successful year in school. Thank you to RITBF and Citizens Pell Bridge Run for all you do for our community through this great event!”

“We are honored and so thankful to be chosen as a beneficiary for our second year,” says Lucille Avelar, one of the founders of Nathan’s Angels, a nonprofit that supports families with children who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis. “These funds are a huge support and will go directly to our chosen recipients for that year.”

“Looking Upwards is thrilled to be a part of the 2022 Pell Bridge Run,” says Heather Sullivan, Director of Development at Looking Upwards, which offers a wide array of services to adults with developmental disabilities and children and youth with special healthcare needs. “Proceeds will go directly into our Needs & Dreams Fund, which assists children and adults of all abilities with access to their communities, summer camp scholarships, creative endeavors and so much more. We’re grateful to RITB Foundation for their generous grant funding in the past, which has certainly impacted many lives.”

The 4-mile run/walk on October 16 th, 2022 takes pedestrians from Jamestown to Newport, Rhode Island over the iconic Newport Pell Bridge. Starting at 5:30 AM on October 16th, runners and walkers will be shuttled from the Newport Visitors Center to the race start line in Jamestown. Participants will be assigned to specific shuttle times. The race itself will begin at 7:15 AM, with participants broken into waves based on pace. Runners and walkers will follow a course on and over the bridge, taking in the sunrise and the stunning fall vistas that the run/walk is known for. They’ll finally descend from the bridge on to Farewell Street, finishing back at the Visitors Center on America’s Cup Avenue.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation grants funds to local and regional organizations with the proceeds generated the Citizens Pell Bridge Run. The Foundation partners with local communities and nonprofit organizations that positively impact the lives of Rhode Islanders, and charities are chosen by the Foundation’s committee after an open application period.

Registration for runners and walkers is open at www.pellbridgerun.com. Local businesses interested in event sponsorship can reach out to info@graymattermarketing.com for information.

Charitable Beneficiaries for the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run:

Boys and Girls Club of Newport County

Boys Scouts, Troop 1 Jamestown

Boystown New England

C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Regatta and Clinic

Children’s Heart Foundation

Clean Ocean Access

Day One

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Fanconi Anemia Research Fund

Girls on the Run

Hasbro Healing Arts Program

Izzy Foundation

James L. Maher Center

Jamestown Cub Scouts Pack 1

Looking Upwards

Museum of Newport Irish History

Nathan’s Angels

Newport County YMCA

Newport in Bloom

Newport Partnership for Families

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Project Undercover, INC.

Providence Children’s Museum

Sail to Prevail

Samaritans

Save The Bay

Sojourner House

Special Olympics

Star Kids

Women’s Resource Center