If you’re a fan of local art and are ready for a good night out, Bar and Board is the place to be tonight.

Tonight, Bar and Board Bistro will host ‘Another Night At the Bar II,’ an art show curated by local artist Rian McCarthy. Following the success of his first show and highlighting local talent last year, McCarthy hoped that the event would continue on an annual basis. Tonight, that goal becomes a reality.

“The reason why we started this last year was to give visibility to local artists, regardless of their genre, age or experience. We are blessed with so much talent around us and this year I am excited to feature a wide variety of artists, some who have decades of experience and others who are just starting to get exposure for their craft. I was able to explore my interets for painting during the pandemic and had someone really push me when I got back into it, and I am happy to help others share their own expression.”

McCarthy’s art will be displayed in the Leopard Lounge (the upstairs space at Bar and Board) on Wednesday night along with 9 other artists; Alexa Winter (@thealexaart), Phil Easton (eastonxart), Sadie Housberg (@sadiehousberg), Revibed Vinyl (@revibedvinyl), Mary Spigel (seaing.colors), Syd Gordon (sydgordstudio), Meg Vien (megvien.design) and Hugh Raisky.

Raisky, a 2x Emmy Award Winner, has been painting for years and lives in Newport with his wife Annette. During his career in television production design, he worked multiple Super Bowls, NBA finals and other major sporting events for NBC Sports. He designed the sets for two Presidential Debates and the set of the moon landing when he was working with Walter Cronkite.

His art is reflective of his experiences and travels through life and his work is nothing short of spectacular.



“Hugh is an exceptional artist, an American cultural figure from his years in television working with Walter Cronkite and he’s an all around great man. I’ve known Hugh for over 15 years, since I was a kid really, and I’m so extremely proud to be showcasing his work to many people who haven’t seen it before. He’s an inspiration to me and more importantly a great friend,” said McCarthy.

The feeling was mutual, as artist Hugh Raisky told WhatsUpNewp, “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it. The work I am showing represents my time transitioning from my career in television production design to working in my medium. I am so pleased to be included in this show with the next generation of exciting artists.”



Musical guests DJ 4Hundo and DJ IIIPower will be providing the sounds for tonight’s event. The doors open at 6 pm with a $10 cover charge for admission. See you tonight!