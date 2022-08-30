Meet your new best friend, Quinn– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Quinn is a 4-year-old female Mixed Breed.

Quinn is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60-99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Quinn;

Quinn’s exquisite good looks can only be described as a work of art! Honestly, she’s BEAUTIFUL! And what’s more, she is an absolute joy to pet and love on. Everyone who meets her is simply in awe of her awesomeness. Run, don’t walk, over to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet this fine young lady. Seriously. Hurry!

If you’d like to meet Quinn, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet her!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.