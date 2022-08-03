Meet your new best friend, Bumbles– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bumbles is a 1-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Bumbles is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing between 20 -59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bumbles;

Look at that smile! Bumbles is a big goof that loves everyone he meets. He loves everything about life and just goes along with the flow. He loves a car ride on a sunny day, and speaking of sun, he loves to roll around on his back in the grass and get sunny belly rubs! Bumbles does enjoy the company of other, larger dogs just like him and wouldn’t mind co-existing with one! He has no experience with cats but loves sturdy, savvy children that he can play with. He is a lovely man and can not wait to meet you.

If you’d like to meet Bumbles, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.