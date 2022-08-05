Meet your new best friend, Peter– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Peter is a 2-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Peter;

Peter, Peter, pumpkin color,

Has a lap but wants another

His purrs will put you under his spell

Come adopt him so we can hug him goodbye and wish him well! Peter is an orange and white tabby with the best personality. He loves attention and will put on a show for all the pets. We assure you that his soft fur and adorable face will have you falling head over heels in love. This handsome fella is FIV+; however, Peter is completely asymptomatic and has big plans to live a long and healthy life. He is also hoping to find himself a home that will accept him as the only kitty. Come meet Peter at our Animal Care & Adoption Center today, located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI. For more information, visit www.potterleague.org or give us a call at 401-846-8276.

If you’d like to meet Peter, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.