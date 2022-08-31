Meet your new best friend, Chipee– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Chipee is a 15-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Chipee;

This lovely senior girl is nothing short of sweet, a great companion and ready to find her family. Chipee hopes to find a home where she can lounge with her people friends, share a meal with them and also watch the birds from your biggest window. Chipee is a very lovely girl and hopes her new people don’t mind visiting the vet a bit more than your average, young kitty. She promises to give you all the love, cuddles and headbutts you’ll ever need. She has no experience with cats, dogs or children. If you think that Chipee is the perfect kitty for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by to meet her today.

Chipee. Photo Credit: Potter League For Animals

If you’d like to meet Chipee, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet her!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.