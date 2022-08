Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Newport

2 Sharon Court | $1,100,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

35 Second Street | $2,150,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

17 Old Beach Road | $1,999,990 | Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am.

52 Hammond Street | $685,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

494 Thames Street | $835,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

569 Spring Street #3 | $575,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

29 Champlin Street | $2,250,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

6 Ruth Street | $675,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

3 Paul Avenue | $589,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

3 Spruce Avenue | $685,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

43 Mixter Street | $499,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

25 Wolcott Avenue | $949,900 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

43 Ellery Avenue #7 | $449,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Portsmouth

111 Lepes Road | $829,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

75 Cedar Avenue | $425,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

11 Narragansett Avenue | $990,000 | Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $599,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

9 Pleasant View Avenue | $1,085,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

141 Bridle Way | $525,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

35 Dion Avenue | $595,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

33 Poinsetta Way | $359,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses were scheduled at time of publication.