Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

BRISTOL, C.T. – All good things must come to an end, and Thursday, Newport’s (16-9) eight-game winning streak came to a close in a 3-2 loss to Bristol (19-6) Thursday at Muzzy Field.

Chase Allen made his fourth appearance and first start on the mound for the Gulls this summer, and started strong. The Blues managed just one hit through the first three innings before breaking through with a three-run home run in the fourth to start the scoring, 3-0.

The Gulls did not allow a run the rest of the night. John Lumpinski pitched a scoreless inning of relief, and Josh Grosz followed with three more to keep the Gulls in the game.

Offensively, Newport found their first run in the sixth. Jake Burley earned a nine-pitch walk, and touched home plate on a sacrifice fly from Colton Ledbetter. The Gulls inched closer two innings later in the eighth, as Ledbetter was at it again with an RBI single to score Trent Farquhar and make it a 3-2 game.

But Bristol held on in the ninth in the battle of first place teams for a one-run victory in the first of two matchups between the teams. The Gulls face the Blues for the second and final time during the regular season July 13 at Cardines Field.

Next up for Newport is a home matchup Friday with the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (10-14). First pitch from Cardines Field on DAI Restoration Night is at 6:35pm.