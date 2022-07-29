Dust of your lederhosen, it’s time to Oktoberfest! The Fort Adams Trust and Ragged Island Brewing Co. are excited to announce the Newport Oktoberfest on Sunday, September 18th. Bavaria meets The Ocean State inside the walls of historic Fort Adams where attendees will be able to enjoy authentic German beer, wine, food, and live music.

This 21+ event will become an annual tradition and will serve as the largest annual fundraising event for the Fort Adams Trust, the non-profit organization tasked with maintaining this incredible structure.

Newport Oktoberfest tickets include entry to the festival from 2:00 to 5:30 PM and a stein glass to be used for all-samples-included beer throughout the afternoon. Designated driver tickets include entry to the festival, and a glass upon exiting the festival. Food can be purchased onsite from local caterers and vendors.

Ticket sales launched today with a limited number of spaces for the first annual event. Don’t delay in securing yours, visit www.newportoktoberfest.com to purchase!