Newport Historical Society has announced the in-person return of The Newport Show for 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Show is a long-running and beloved highlight of the Aquidneck Island summer season and is scheduled for July 30-31, 2022. The Show’s brand-new location is at The Audrain Middletown, 250 West Main Road.

On Saturday, Bruneau and Co. Auctioneers will be on-site for a series of short talks. Please do not bring objects for appraisal into the Show.

Joel Bohy, Director of Historic Arms and Militaria at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

The Siege of Boston began on the evening of April 19, 1775, and ended on March 17, 1776, with the British evacuation of Boston. Horns made during the Siege are things of beauty. Some bear the names of the men who carried them, telling human stories, locations where they were stationed, and sometimes the date they were made. In this talk, Joel Bohy will discuss horn usage during the outbreak of the Revolutionary War using period documentation and eight original horns in private collections.

Travis Landry, Director of Pop Culture at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

Join Travis Landry in a discussion on Pop Culture. What was once funny books and child’s play are now serious collectibles and financial assets. See the collecting trends and how you can incorporate old style with new.

Kevin Bruneau, President at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

Join Kevin Bruneau in a discussion of how collecting has changed since Covid-What is important to people and what are they buying?

The 2022 Newport Show will run from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, July 30th and 10 -4 on Sunday the 31st. A Gala Preview Party from 6pm to 9pm on July 29 opens the Show. To learn more and to purchase tickets or donate, visit TheNewportShow.com.

About the Newport Historical Society

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more information, please visit www.NewportHistory.org.

About Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

Established in 2015 by owner Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers is an energetic and young auction house built on the backbone of over fifty years of combined experience in the antiques and auction world. From its beginning, Bruneau & Co. has organized toy, comic, and collectible auctions bringing Pop Culture to a live auction environment. Our focus on emerging markets extends to contemporary and urban art, modern design, and Asian arts.