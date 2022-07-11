Save The Bay today announced that the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust has contributed $1.5 million to the nonprofit organization’s efforts to relocate its small aquarium on Easton’s Beach to a larger location at downtown Newport’s Gateway Center.

In honor of the donation, the family-friendly destination will be named “Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium.”

S Matthews V. Hamilton, Jr., Board Chair of the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust and the newly organized Hamilton Family Aquidneck Island Fund, funded by the 2022 sale of Swiss Village Farm, said, “The Hamilton Family Charitable Trust is excited to be part of the aquarium’s move to Newport’s Gateway Center, and we look forward to seeing families discover beautiful Narragansett Bay at the new Hamilton Family Aquarium. We hope to pique the interest of visitors of all ages as they learn about protecting our beautiful Bay, and we encourage other Newport County residents to join us in supporting this significant addition to civic life in the city.”

“Since 2006, our Exploration Center and Aquarium has inspired thousands of students of all ages through hands-on environmental education,” said Save The Bay Executive Director Jonathan Stone. “We’re thrilled to have the support of the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust as we expand these offerings at our new location. Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium will serve as a community resource and engage residents and visitors alike in our mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.”

In September 2021, Save The Bay made headlines with the news that the organization had entered into agreements with the City of Newport and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority to move its Exploration Center and Aquarium to the first floor of the Gateway Transportation and Visitors Center on America’s Cup Avenue. The new location will increase the square footage of the aquarium five-fold and, with 6,500 square feet to work with, Save The Bay plans to enhance and enrich its educational programs while bringing a brand new family-friendly experience to downtown Newport. The new facility is on track to open in Summer 2023.

With the generosity of the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust and support from other donors, Save The Bay is two-thirds of the way toward its project fundraising goal. Those interested in helping complete the fundraising effort can contact Save The Bay Director of Operations, Maureen Fogarty, at mfogarty@savebay.org or 401-272-3540