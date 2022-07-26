Stop & Shop’s Rhode Island stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00a.m. – 6:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s stores in Rhode Island for an on-the-spot interview.

Interviews will be held to fill 250 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, with starting rates of $12.25 an hour and $12.55 an hour after 30 days, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, and drivers.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities,” said Connie Tassielli, Human Resource Business Partner for Stop & Shop. “We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on the Saturday, July 30.”

The open, part-time positions provide up to 28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off, and career advancement opportunities. Night crew, deli, meat, and seafood associates must be at least 18 years old, and home delivery drivers must be at least 21 years old; all other positions require applicants to be 16 years of age or older.

Throughout its over 100-year history, Stop & Shop has remained committed to developing and investing in its associates, enabling them to build and advance their careers. Stop & Shop offers on-the-job training, cross-functional job rotation, coaching, networking, and mentoring – in addition to providing classroom training and tuition reimbursement toward business- or food industry-related higher education. 80% of Stop & Shop’s full-time associates began part-time, and through on-the-job training and mentorship have advanced their careers to full-time store employment and beyond. More than 5,000 Stop & Shop associates working today have been with the company for 25 years or more.

Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing that the voices of our team members should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds.

Interested applicants who cannot make the one-day career fair can also apply online in advance at https://stopandshop.com/our-careers/.