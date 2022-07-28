It’s officially mid-summer, and before you know it … Don’t even think about finishing that thought! Here are a few good ways to spend the upcoming weekend. We present “Six Picks” Events – have a grea wekeend!

Thursday: Art Night Bristol is a tradition that includes gallery and studio tours in the seaside town. The event “is intended to enlighten and challenge visitors to understand the complicated history of the town and Linden Place through the visual arts, music, story and performance.” This week features music from Atwater-Donnelly Trio and Becky Bass beginning at 5:30PM. Details here.

All Weekend: Tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday for the Newport Jazz Festival, America’s orginal outdoor popular music festival founded in 1954. (Saturday is sold out.) This year’s festival features a tribute to founding producer George Wein on Sunday as well as sets from Norah Jones, Digable Planets, Lettuce and more. And be sure to check out the Rhode Island Music Educators Association Band, featuring local high school kids performing daily at the Foundation Stage. Tickets and complete details here.

All Weekend: South County’s Theatre by the Sea is having a stellar season which continues this weekend with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA, the Tony Award-winning musical running through August. The production features a live orchestra, “jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists!” Complete details here.

All Weekend: The East Providence Heritage Festival runs all weekend long with music, Rockwell Amusements, arts, crafts, exhibits, food and drink. Special programming included Fighting Knights, The Providence Wrestle Party and music to rock your socks off with David Tessier All Star Stars Friday, Tusk and The McCartney Years Saturday, and Physical Graffeti and Blushing Brides on Sunday. Details here.

Saturday and Sunday: Shakespeare Under the Stars will be performed this weekend and next at the Governor Sprague Mansion in Cranston. What Cheer, Shakespeare? Theatre Co. will be performing part of the acclaimed play, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” a play in which four actors explain all of Shakespeare’s plays in just 45 minutes! They also will perform the hilarious parody of HAMLET, “Something’s Rotten in the State of Denmark,” written by local playwright, Joseph Wallace. Details here.

Sunday: Head to the beaches. Governor’s Bay Day returns this Sunday! The annual traidtion, which begin in 1989, makes parking at state beaches and RIPTA bus rides to Narragansett free for the day. You can also fish at saltwater sites all weekend long without a license. Arrive early – the lots fill up quickly! Details here.