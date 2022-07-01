- Advertisement -

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

July 3 – 9, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 7/6- 7 am to 2:30 pm

Westbound Left Lane Closure- 7/7- 7 am to 2:30 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Alternating Lane Closures- 7/7- 9 am to 2:30 pm



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

July 2 – 8, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95, from Exit 22 to Exit 23, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

East Providence/Providence: The combined on-ramp from Taunton Ave., Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. onto I-195 West has been reduced from two lanes to one. Expect delays; consider alternate routes including the Broadway and Pawtucket Ave. on-ramps.

Sunday Exit Closure

East Providence/Providence: I-195 East, Exit 1A closed for City of Providence fireworks, Sun., 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Temporary Exit Closure

Warwick: I-95 South, on the ramp to Airport Connector Rd., ramp closed for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 27 to Exit 28, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from Exit 29 to Exit 27, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 44 to Rte. 104, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Wed. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Hopkinton: I-95 South, from Exit 2 to the Conn. line, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 North, from Broadway to Tobey St., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

North and South Kingstown: Rte. 4, from Oakhill Rd. to The Gov’t. Center, left lane closed in a moving operation for maintenance, Tues. night, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from Exit 7A to Exit 7B, left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, at Exit 7, narrowed lanes for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 6 West, before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to Dexter Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closures

Cranston: Park Ave., at the Park Ave. RR Bridge, from Wellington Ave. to Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston/Providence: Elmwood Ave. and Wellington Ave., under I-95, alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Providence: Mount Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort St., right lane closed for construction and drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

Holiday Lane Restrictions

Bristol: Rte. 136 (Metacom Ave.), from Franklin St. to Ridgeway Dr., lane restrictions for Bristol 4th of July parade, Mon., 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Southbound travel will be limited to one lane.

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114 South, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Newport County

Weekday

Middletown/Portsmouth: West Main Rd. and Hedley St., at the intersections of Turnpike Ave., Memorial Dr. and Greene Ln., partial lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Please note: an overnight striping operation may take place along JT Connell Hwy. and Admiral Kalbfus Rd. Stay tuned.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Broad St.) South, from Elm St. to Elizabeth St., road closed for drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Center Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., left lane closed for guardrail Rd., Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Westerly: Rte. 91, at the Cottrell Bridge, road closed for construction, effective Tues. (Jul. 5), 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Weekday

Hopkinton/Westerly: Rte. 91, from the Westerly line to Rte. 216, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Hopkinton/Westerly: Rte. 3, from Pequot Ln. to High St., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for drainage and utility work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95 South, at Exit 13 to the Airport Connector East, exit closed for milling, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour. Please note: further ramp closures, which will be posted here, will take place throughout July.

Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to T.F. Green International Airport, lane and ramp closures for milling and paving anticipated, weekdays (lanes) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and overnight (ramps) from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. throughout July.

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, utility and drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge replacement. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Warwick: Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.), at Rte. 113 (Main Ave.), alternating lane closures for electrical work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.), at Rte. 113 (Main Ave.), alternating lane closures for electrical work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.), at Warwick Neck Ave., alternating lane closures for pavement work, Tues., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.