NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Rhode Island home overnight surrendered peacefully on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The 56-year-old male resident of the North Providence home surrendered at about 8 a.m., said Mayor Charles Lombardi, about 17 hours after police responded to the home and issued a shelter-in-place order for neighbors.
The man’s 54-year-old wife also exited the home on Thursday morning.
No one was injured, authorities said, but the man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. No charges were announced.
Officers responded to the home at about 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot and arrived to find the male resident heading inside with what was described as an AR-15-style rifle, police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said.
Ruggiero in a news conference after the man’s surrender said the chain of events started when an acquaintance allegedly assaulted the woman. Her husband contacted the alleged assailant and when he came to the house, shot at him, he said. No one was struck.
Police communicated with the man in the home on and off overnight and at one point he said he would surrender if he was brought some food. But after the food was delivered he did not come out and police cut off electricity and internet service to the home.
At one point, the man in the home would only talk to his cousin, who is a police officer in another nearby town.
The wife stayed in the home voluntarily.
Police are seeking a warrant to search the home, Ruggiero said.
