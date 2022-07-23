PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores.

The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations.

Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. By 2013, it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Denver-based running and active lifestyle brand JackRabbit bought the company in 2019.

JackRabbit, owned by a private equity firm, was sold in December to North Carolina-based Fleet Feet. An email to Fleet Feet on Saturday was not immediately returned.