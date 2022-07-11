via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Steven I. Goldman, of Brooklyn, NY passed away June 24, 2022.

Born November 1, 1955 in Providence, RI, he was the son of Rosalie Goldman of Newport, RI and the late Harvey Goldman of Warwick, RI.

Steven attended Providence Hebrew Day School and Ner Israel Rabbinical School in Baltimore, MD. He was a graduate of Rabbinical College of America, Morristown, NJ and Brooklyn Law School. He maintained a law practice in Brooklyn for many years, specializing in immigration law.

His love and dedication to Judaism permeated every facet of his life. He was certified as a shochet, mohel, scribe and rabbi.

Steven is survived by his caring and devoted wife Nava, his loving sons Moshe and Yehuda, his mother Rosalie, his sisters Rhoda Goldman of Florida, Lori Blair of Connecticut, his brother Michael Goldman of Warwick, uncles Jerald Greenberg of Armonk, NY and the late David Greenberg of California.

A funeral service was held at the Shomrei Hadas Chapel in Brooklyn, NY on June 26, 2022, followed by a graveside service and interment at Beth Olam Cemetery.

Donations may be given to the Chevra Hatzalah of Crown Heights, 383 Kingston Avenue, Suite #99, Brooklyn, NY 11213, www.hatzalah.ch

