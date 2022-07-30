Robert G. Vivieros, 82, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home with his family by his side on July 27, 2022.

Robert was born in Fall River, MA, to the late Gabriel and Doris (Dyer) Vivieros.

Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1959. After receiving honorable discharge in 1963, he joined the Carpenters Local Union 176 of Newport. In 1985, he went on to open his own business, Bob Vivieros General Contractor. He was a skilled carpenter and loved his work. He was an avid Blackjack player and loved traveling. He enjoyed his ice cream and watermelon and teasing all the kids. He always made others laugh.

Robert is survived by his daughter; Rosemary Gallagher, of Portsmouth, his grandchildren; Ashly (Levi) Andrews, Jason (Kerri Kilty) Gallagher, Emma Lineberger, and great-grandchildren; Noah Andrews and Jason Gallagher Jr.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Vivieros.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:00 AM from the Connors Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at bit.ly/DonateABTA or at The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. #550, Chicago, IL 60631.