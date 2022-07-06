Jon C. Westmoreland, 81, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on June 28, 2022, in the Brookdale Sakonnet Bay Assisted Living Facility. He was the husband of Elvira “Dee” (Draghetti) Westmoreland for 33 years.

Jon was born in Port Chester, NY, to Carl B. and Helen (Hardy) Westmoreland. He grew up in White Plains, NY. Jon served in & retired from the US Air Force after 22+ years of service, followed by 14+ years of shipboard Sat-Nav & Com work with Navidyne & Sperry Marine. Jon and Dee were married 33 years & retired to Westmoreland, NH, after building a custom log home. After selling that home, they moved to RI to be closer to family.

Jon is survived by his wife, Elvira Westmoreland, his children; Sean (Pam) Westmoreland and children Joshua (Jessica) Westmoreland and Alicia (Eddie) Alford, of Hampton, VA, Patricia Bolt and children Brian (Shawna) Gibbons Jr. and Elizabeth Bolt, of Hampton, VA, Mark (K) Westmoreland, of Gloucester, VA, Ian (Chaun) Westmoreland and children Amber (Neil) Sellers, Melody (Jan) Quinjano, Eason Westmoreland, Walter Westmoreland, and Carl Westmoreland, of Hampton, VA, Tammy (Norman) Bialk and children Matthew (Takia) Bialk, Wesley Bialk, and Jacob (Reva) Bialk, of Hampton, VA, Mark (Patricia) Nannini and son Christopher(Kelly), of Tiverton, and Michael Nannini and son AJ of VA. Jon additionally leaves his siblings; Rusty (Carol) Westmoreland, of NY, and Lynn (Don) Kluizenaar, of NJ, his great-grandchildren; Mia, Ollie, Brian III, Theo, Adrian, Isaiah, Emily, Abigail, Ayana, Roman, and Conner.

Besides his parents, Jon is preceded in death by his granddaughter; Bella Nannini, and his siblings; Bobby Westmoreland and Eileen Lefebvre.

Services for Mr. Westmoreland will be private.

Thank you to Mark & Pat Nannini who have been Jon’s very generous caretakers for the past several years.