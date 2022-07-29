Kevin Bruce Whitlock, 53, of Newport, RI passed away July 23, 2022 at home.

Kevin was born in Woonsocket, RI to Eunice (Marcure) Whitlock and Lewis Whitlock on April 20, 1969. He went to San Pasqual High School in Escondido, CA. In 1995, Kevin joined Coristine Locksmith and became a Master Locksmith. Several years later he opened his own business, A1 Locksmith. Eventually he returned to Coristine where he was treated like family. Kevin enjoyed playing his guitar, bike riding, hiking, and helping anyone who asked. He loved animals especially his dog, Oscar.

Kevin always had a quick wit about him that would leave you speechless or laughing for days. He had a deep understanding of people and could always put things into perspective in just a few words and had made many friends and kept a few close to his heart.

Kevin is survived by his wife Susan (Donnelly) Whitlock of Newport, RI, mother Eunice Whitlock of Middletown, RI, sister Debra Brownly of Escondido, CA, nephews Richard Brownly of Clinton, MA, Paul Landry of Waterford, CT and many nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father Lewis Whitlock and his brother Richard Brownly.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to the Y.A.N.A Club, 770 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842, www.aainri.com/contributions/.