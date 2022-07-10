Mr. Charles Morgera, age 86, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on July 7, 2022.

Charles was born in Newport, RI to Sylvester and Gertrude Morgera. Charles served honorably in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He deployed to the Asian Pacific theatre three times during the Vietnam War. Duty, Honor, Country was the code he lived by. He retired from the US Government after a 25-year career as a Civil Service Postal worker for the Naval Education and Training Center. He loved the beach, cookouts by his pool and playing Santa on Christmas Eve. His happiest days were spent surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his children, Marc Morgera (Nan), Tracy Majoskey (Rick), Blair Morgera (Robin), Jon Morgera, Garth Morgera, Taylor Camisa (Bret), and his sister, Gertrude Gush. He will also be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his companion of almost 30 years, Virginia Avanzino and her grandchildren Katie and Nick.

In addition to his parents, his siblings, Kenneth Morgera, Mary Marley, Barbara Correira and his great grandson, Maddox Pinksaw, preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Charles Morgera will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church, at Mann Ave. and Broadway. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln., Middletown, RI

The family would like to thank the staff at Newport Hospital and Charlton Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion for Charles and his family.