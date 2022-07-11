Anne “Nancy” Chaves, age 85, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on July 8, 2022 at the Holiday Retirement Center in Manville, RI. She was the wife of the late James V. Chaves.

Anne was born in Fall River, MA to the late Orvin and Veronica (Fanning) Mosher. Nancy, as she was known by family and friends, graduated from St. Catherine’s School in Newport where she excelled as a student. She began her working career first at the Newport Naval Hospital then at Transcom. She soon found a job which she truly enjoyed and took great pride in, working at NUWC/NUSC as a travel disbursement clerk until her retirement in 1993. Nancy was foremost a dedicated mother, organizing family vacations when they could and making sure she was present for every one of her boys athletic events, and there were many.

Nancy is survived by her children; James Chaves and his wife Lisa of Woonsocket, Mark Chaves and his wife Amy of Swansea, and Kevin Chaves and his wife Joanne Reilly-Chaves of Newport, her six grandchildren Jimmy, Janelle, and Tim, Olivia, Lukas, and Josie. She also leaves five great grandchildren, Vivian, Elle, Arianna, Chloe and Madison.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband James Chaves; a brother Francis Mosher, and her grandson Charlie Chaves.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 14 with visiting hours from 9:00-11:00am at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Funeral Services will follow in the funeral home at 11:00am. Burial will be in Portsmouth Cemetery, Turnpike Ave, Portsmouth.

Consider making a donation in Nancy’s memory to your favorite charity.

Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com