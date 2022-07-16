By: Caden Charpentier – Media Operations Coordinator

After its biggest at home against the NECBL second place Bristol Blues on Wednesday, Newport followed with another memorable performance, in a different way. For the third time this season, Newport swept a season series with a 16-1 victory over Danbury (14-19) at a packed Cardines Field on Friday night. It was the most runs scored at Cardines Field this season. The Gulls have now scored seven or more runs in four out of the last seven games.

For the first time since the beginning of August 2019, the Gulls collected 18 or more hits. Nearly everyone in the lineup on Friday contributed to a performance that extends the Cardines Field winning streak to 10 consecutive games. Noah Martinez put together arguably the best individual outing from a Gulls’ offensive player this season, going 4-5 from the plate, including two home runs, and seven RBIs. The Central Connecticut State University Blue Devil smashed 15 long balls during the spring, and without a home run in 21 straight games, Martinez has collected three in the last two games alone.

Nine out of the 12 players that played for Newport against Danbury racked up a hit. Every player that started the contest collected a hit, including the red-hot Slate Alford who went 4-5 from the plate and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. For the eighth time in the last nine contests, Alford notched an extra base hit with a double in the eighth inning. With the two-bagger, the Mississippi State third baseman is now second in the entire NECBL with 12 doubles, one off the league lead.

The Gulls combined for eight extra-base hits under the lights on Friday night, including Colton Ledbetter whose double in the first inning extended the Newport lead to two. On top of tacking on a double, Ledbetter blasted a home run over the right-center field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ long ball brought the Gulls’ lead to double figures and put him in a tie at the top of the league in that category with nine home runs this summer.

While the offense put together a performance for the record books, Newport’s pitching staff held strong. For the third straight Friday night, University of Miami right-hander Jake Garland took the mound. Garland went five innings, allowing five hits, and no runs while punching out seven batters in the process. University of Michigan’s Chase Allen kept the sensational day on the hill on Friday going. Allen went three innings in relief, allowing just one hit, and one run while striking out four. For the second ninth inning this week, the Bryant Bulldog, Liam LeVangie shut the door on the opposition.

Newport continues to ride its momentum as it extends its division lead to 2.5 games, and continues its chase of Bristol Blues for that coveted bye in the top-two seed bye in NECBL playoffs, trailing by three games. For the first time since Wednesday night, Newport travels away from Cardines Field on Saturday. The Gulls look to sweep their fourth team this summer, the Valley Blue Sox (15-18) at McKenzie Stadium at 6:35 pm. The Gulls have won three out of the last five games in Holyoke, Massachusetts against the Blue Sox. Newport returns to the confines of Cardines Field on Monday to take on the North Shore Navigators (8-23) on Newport Hospital Night at 6:35 pm.