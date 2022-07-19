newportFILM will screen HARGROVE, a documentary chronicling the last year of GRAMMY Award-winning trumpet legend Roy Hargrove’s life, at Doris Duke’s Rough Point on Thursday, July 28 at 8:15 pm.

Leading up to the film, there will be live music by Chelley Knight & Chris Vaillancourt Jazz Duo at 7 pm.

Following the film, there will be a Q&A with film director Eliane Henri, moderated by Newport Jazz Festival Artistic Director Christian McBride.

Executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois and Erykah Badu, HARGROVE offers unprecedented access to Roy like never before through intimate and insightful interviews along with stunning live performances.

Filmed in the jazz clubs of New York, Los Angeles and across Europe (Vienne, Perugia, Sète, Sorrento, and Marseille) on what would be his final tour, HARGROVE shines a bright spotlight on the genius of Roy Hargrove and his enormous contributions to the art of jazz. Key conversations expand beyond Roy’s personal story and enter the terrain of what it means to be an artist, particularly in America. HARGROVE dives into the significance of Black music in America while offering a glimpse into the politics of power and race in the music industry. Roy’s narrative reverberates within today’s Black Lives Matter movement with issues of ethics, exploitation, and empathy called into question.

Music icons Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Yasiin Bey, Questlove, Sonny Rollins, Wynton Marsalis, Robert Glasper, and others pay tribute to Hargrove’s legacy as an acclaimed composer in HARGROVE. First-time director Eliane Henri unveils an epic love letter to Black music with a rare up-close and personal look at an artist whose peers deem a musical prophet. HARGROVE further documents Roy’s impact on Black music and his place in the history of jazz.

For more information on the event, visit newportfilm.com.