newportFILM is introducing its first “Green Team” with a mission to create more sustainable events on Aquidneck Island. Supported by 11th Hour Racing and in partnership with Clean Ocean Access’s Healthy Soils Healthy Seas RI initiative; Zero Waste Stations will be available to filmgoers at the outdoor series with composting provided by Black Earth Compost all summer long.

newportFILM says that these demonstrated efforts will show the effectiveness of diverting food scraps from our waste stream and increasing awareness of the connectivity of healthy soils and healthy seas.

The diversion of food scraps and compostable products from the waste stream allows us to reduce waste, including single-use packaging that ends up in landfills and our oceans. newportFILM, along with Clean Ocean Access, hopes that these efforts become routine for all large events on Aquidneck Island. “Every time we bring zero waste efforts to an event, we are asking event-goers to get personal with their trash, breaking down the barriers and misconceptions about composting and recycling,” said Eva Touhey, Program Manager of Clean Ocean Access. “Single-use food packaging is one of the most found items at our beach cleanups, so by educating our community about proper waste disposal, we intend to find less of these materials in our environment.”

Staffed by volunteers from newportFILM and Clean Ocean Access, filmgoers are assisted throughout the evening as to what goes in each bin; compost, recycle and landfill. With the summer outdoor season in full swing, the Zero Waste Stations have been very well received by the audience,  eager to dispose of their waste properly and inspired to use compostable and reusable items. “Volunteering with the Green Team at newportFILM not only allows me to enjoy being part of a community but also makes me feel as if I am making a positive environmental impact each week,” said Claire Barnewolt, Green Team volunteer from newportFILM.

Onsite food vendors are an intricate part of this initiative, with many committing to using compostable materials for takeaway food items. “newportFILM is all about community, so collaborating to launch Zero Waste Stations with 11th Hour Racing, Clean Ocean Access, Black Earth Compost, Green Team volunteers and our filmgoers has been an incredible experience, reinforcing the critical role that the arts play in developing strong, vibrant and healthy communities,” said Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM.

About newportFILM 

newportFILM is a year-round non-profit screening program devoted to showcasing films that inspire, educate and entertain, presenting current and impactful documentaries that build community and propel change. For more information, visit www.newportfilm.com

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.