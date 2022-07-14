photo of person dropping a vote
Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels.com

The Newport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) voted on Monday, July 11th to endorse candidates in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s 2022 statewide races.

“Primary endorsements are an inherently difficult endeavor to take on. We are all Democrats first and foremost and, when all is said and done, we will unite around the Democratic candidate to ensure the GOP of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis will have a tough fight on their hands in the state of Rhode Island,” said NDCC Chair Susan Taylor in a statement.

Continued Taylor: “That said, Democrats are a diverse group of problem-solvers and policymakers and we believe democracy is best served through active participation every step of the way. We’re proud of our endorsements; prouder still of our Party’s accomplishments; and eager to elect Democrats up and down the ballot this November.”

Taylor, who served on Newport City Council from 2016 to 2020, declared her candidacy for one the four seats on Newport City Council At-Large seat at the end of June.

NDCC says in a press release that they hosted a “well-attended Mix and Mingle for candidates jointly with our neighboring Aquidneck Island town committees of Middletown and Portsmouth, extending invitations for an endorsement interview to every declared Democratic candidate for statewide office, and conducting 13 candidate interviews, the committee voted to endorse the following candidates”.

  • David Cicilline for RI’s 1st Congressional District
  • Nellie Gorbea for Governor
  • Deb Ruggiero for Lt. Governor
  • Gregg Amore for Secretary of State
  • Stefan Pryor for General Treasurer 
  • Peter Neronha for Attorney General

More on Election 2022

