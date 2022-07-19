The fields have once again expanded for governor and U.S. House of Representatives, as the Secretary of State’s election website continues to update postings for the number of signatures collected by candidates for offices across the state.

Two candidates for the second Congressional district – Sarah Morganthau and David Segal — who appeared shy of the required number of signatures Friday night, are now reporting that they have received collected enough signatures to qualify for the September Democratic primary ballot. The SOS now says Segal has collected 512 signatures and Morganthau has collected 528. Signatures of all Congressional candidates still must be certified by the SOS office.

Luis Daniel Munoz, who on Friday appeared nearly 200 signatures shy of qualifying for the gubernatorial race, has now collected enough signatures to appear on the Democratic primary election ballot in September.

That leaves a crowded field for both the governor and second Congressional district races.

The field for the Democratic primary for the Second Congressional district, as of 9:30 p.m. Monday, includes General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Spencer Dickinson, David Segal, Joy Fox, and Sarah Morgenthau. The SOS was still reporting that Omar Bah was still shy of the required 500 signatures.

The field for the Democratic primary for governor includes Gov. Dan McKee, Helena Buonanno Foulkes, Matthew Brown, Luis Munoz, and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

All Congressional candidates have also reported their second quarter finances. The gubernatorial candidates do not have to report second quarter financial results to the state Board of Elections until the end of the month.

Magaziner reported collecting $674,717 for the second quarter, and a cash balance of $2,697,485; Morganthau collected $368,017 for the second quarter, and a cash balance of $621,011; Segal collected $192,665 for the second quarter, and a cash balance of $324,939; and Fox reported collecting $105,060 for the second quarter, and a cash balance of $172,970. Republican Allan Fung $355,539 for the second quarter, and a cash balance of $762,303.