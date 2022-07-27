For the fourth time in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions® game, the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark after there was no winner in last night’s drawing. If the $1.025 billion jackpot is won, and the winner chooses the cash option, the lump sum payment would be $602.5 million.
According to Rhode Island Lottery, someone in Rhode Island won $30,000 in last night’s Mega Millions® drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, to win the standard payout of $10,000. However, since the Megaplier® feature was added to the wager, the prize was tripled to $30,000 when the 3 multiplier was drawn for last night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Dave’s Marketplace, 2077 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The ticket has yet to be claimed.
Mega Millions® drawings are on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are $2, and the Megaplier® option is an additional $1. The deadline to purchase Mega Millions® tickets is 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.