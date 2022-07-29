If you haven’t already grabbed your tickets for the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park this weekend, you better act fast!

A limited number of single-day Friday and single-day Sunday tickets remain for the iconic festival. Saturday is completely sold-out.

Friday’s lineup featured Norah Jones, Terence Blanchard, BADBADNOTGOOD< McBride’s Newport Jawn, Lettuce, Nate Smith, and more than a dozen other artists.

Trombone Shorty, Hiromi, and Christian McBride are among the artists who will perform during “Celebrating George Wein” at the close of the festival on Sunday. Other artists on Sunday include Angelique Kidjo, Digable Planets, PJ Morton, and many more.

Tickets for Friday and Sunday are available while they last at newportjazz.org.