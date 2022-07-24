PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin is naming two politicians who will be leaders on issues affecting Americans with disabilities as he prepares to retire from Congress.

The Rhode Island Democrat is hosting an event Tuesday in Washington to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, speak about the need for accessible transportation and name two new co-chairs of the House Bipartisan Disabilities Caucus.

Langevin led the caucus with Republican co-chair and longtime Alaska congressman Don Young, who died in March. Langevin isn’t seeking a 12th term.

Langevin, the first quadriplegic to serve in Congress, worked to create the caucus shortly after he got to Congress in 2001. Caucus members educate their colleagues and staff on issues affecting Americans with disabilities and their families, and work to ensure access to health care, housing, transportation, employment opportunities and disability benefits.

Langevin said in a statement to The Associated Press that the caucus has brought Republicans and Democrats together to “deliver countless wins for the disability community.”

“As my tenure in Congress begins to winds down, I am so proud to announce two new co-chairs of the Bipartisan Disabilities Caucus this week,” he said. “I know they share my fierce commitment to creating a society that is fully inclusive and accessible for all Americans, and I am confident that the caucus will be in strong, capable hands after I am no longer in Congress.”

Langevin is waiting until the event to announce the names.