Kathryn “Kate” Leonard announced on Tuesday, July 12 that she will not be seeking re-election to Newport City Council Ward 3 after all.

Leonard has served on Newport City Council for more than twenty years. Leonard’s decision means that David Carlin III will run for the seat unchallenged in November, if he fulfills the requirement to get 50 signatures from registered Newport voters by Friday, July 15.

Carlin was a former Newport School Committee member.

While ten candidates are running for the four At-Large seats on Newport City Council, there are now no challenges in Ward 1, Ward 2, or Ward 3.

Leonard shared the following press release with What’sUpNewp;

“After spending more than 20 years on the Newport City Council, I have decided to withdraw my nomination papers to run for Ward 3 Councilor. These many years have been very rewarding to me. I have done my best to be an advocate for my constituents and have worked to respond by texts, emails, and phone calls. I plan on still being active in our community and will continue to offer any assistance to the people of our city. I have decided to concentrate on my extended family, elderly dog, and my real estate career. 

I have communicated with my opponent David Carlin several times. Having networked and forged relationships on not only local, but State and national levels, I have offered to use my experience to help him transition into the position that I have held in any way needed.  I have confidence that he will represent the residents well. 

The Charter Review Commission has made several recommendations for changes to our governing policies in Newport. I do not want to see the Ward Councilor positions to be eliminated and feel this would be an injustice to the people of our city. 

I think that the present tax increase of 4% is not sustainable, even though the collected tax rate will be 3% this coming fiscal year. The students of Newport need to improve educationally in order to have a good lifestyle. It will take parents, teachers, and administrators working together to bring this to fruition. The teachers cannot have this responsibility alone. 

Newport is my home. I want to continue to live here. What happens in Newport in the coming years is very important to all of us. Realistic people are needed in government. There is a balance on what people can afford and what they can wish for. I will be watching—and commenting.   

I thank you all for letting me represent you. I will continue to be readily available to help our city and all of you who live here. 

Kate Leonard

Ward 3 Newport City Council “

More on election 2022

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.