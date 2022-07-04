- Advertisement -

By: Caden Charpentier – Media Operations Coordinator

For the first time this season, the Newport Gulls (13-8) finish a perfect week. While it began with a rainout Monday, the Gulls took care of business the rest of the way with a 4-0 record, leaping Martha’s Vineyard to take the top spot in the Coastal Division. Newport’s starting pitchers did not allow a single earned run across the four games. During the five game Gulls winning streak, Newport has maintained a 1.71 team ERA, including a 0.35 ERA from its starters.

Kevin Seitter and Jake Garland both put together standout performances on the mound. Seitter started the week with six hitless inning against the Schooners at Cardines Field, extending his hitless and scoreless inning streak to 12. The Quinnipiac Bobcat collected 12 strikeouts against Mystic, the most of any Gull in a single outing all summer.

In his third outing of the season, University of Miami product Garland went past five innings for a third straight appearance. On Friday night in a pitcher’s duel against the Waves, Garland went six innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out nine in the process. Batters are hitting just .182 against Garland this season.

Offensively, Colton Ledbetter has put himself amongst the top offensive players in the NECBL. He got a hit in three out of the four contests this past week, including two home runs putting him in a tie for second in the entire league at six homers. The Mississippi State outfielder is fifth in the NECBL in hits, and third in total runs batted in continuing his consistency and power in the heart of the Newport lineup.

Since arriving mid-season from the NCAA Tournament, East Carolina’s Alec Makarewicz has been a prolific offensive talent for the Gulls. Makarewicz collected five hits this past week, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. The Longwood, Florida native has accumulated a hit in every game since he made his debut on June 19 against the Navigators. His first home run of the season against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats Thursday tied the game at two, giving Newport a needed boost in a 6-5 win.

The Gulls’ bullpen also stayed sharp throughout the week. Josh Grosz made his Gulls debut Thursday against the Muskrats and threw three innings, allowing just one earned run, to go with eight strikeouts as the final eight outs of the game. In his fourth two inning outing this summer, Chase Renner shut down the Danbury Westerners, allowed no hits, and striking out three batters en route to collecting his first save of the season.

Six matchups await the Gulls in week five, including two games against divisional foe North Shore. The first is Monday at Cardines Field at 6:35pm. The Gulls look to maintain control of the Coastal Division as the season reaches its halfway point.