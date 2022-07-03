- Advertisement -

Zach Letson – Broadcaster and Team Publicist

DANBURY, C.T. — It was another dazzling pitching performance for Newport (13-8) in its 3-0 shutout victory over Danbury (10-12) Saturday night at Rogers Park. The game was called off after eight innings due to rain.

Collin Lowe got the ball and delivered, notching five shutout innings with five strikeouts to boot to pick up his first win of the summer. The Bryant ace has thrown nine scoreless innings dating back to the righty’s last outing.

It continues a brilliant stretch by Newport’s pitching staff. During the five game winning streak, the Gulls have a 1.71 team ERA. Starting pitching has been even more dominant with a 0.35 ERA during the stretch. In Newport’s last four games, its starting pitcher has not allowed an earned run.

After Lowe cruised through the first five innings, Garrett Crowley pitched a scoreless sixth, while picking up two strikeouts. Chase Renner took the baton from there, earning the save with two innings of no-hit, no-run ball to go with three punch-outs.

Offensively, Newport knocked the door down in the fifth. After Jake Burley led the inning off with a single and Luke Beckstein earned a walk, Alec Makarewicz plated them both with a single into left field. An error in the outfield allowed Beckstein to race home from first and for Makarewicz to move all the way to third. With two more hits, the East Carolina Pirate extends his hitting streak to 12. Makarewicz has a hit in every single game played in a Gulls uniform. Sam Kulasingam brought him home with an RBI single two batters later, and the lead grew to 3-0.

Newport is off Sunday before returning to action Monday, July 4 to face the North Shore Navigators (5-16). First pitch on Guaranteed Rate Independence & Freedom Night at Cardines Field is at 6:35pm.