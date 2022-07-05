Governor Dan McKee
Governor Dan McKee. Photo courtesy of Governor Dan McKee Facebook Page
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee’s office announced today that Governor McKee has signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care in Rhode Island, “ensuring that individuals who come to Rhode Island seeking reproductive health services will be safeguarded from legal liability in other states”.

“Women should be trusted with their own health care decisions, and here in Rhode Island, we firmly support a right to choose,” said Governor McKee. “The executive order I signed today ensures that Rhode Island will continue to stand up for reproductive health care, especially in response to the shameful U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.”

In addition to protecting patients, the Governor’s order protects providers in Rhode Island who perform reproductive health care services for individuals from another state, ensuring they do not lose their professional licenses or become subject to discipline on out-of-state charges.

“As other states attack the fundamental right to choose, Rhode Island must do all it can to protect a person’s access to reproductive health care,” said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. “This executive order will ensure that anyone seeking this type of care anywhere in the country can do so in Rhode Island without fear of consequence. Thank you, Governor McKee, for taking this critical step.”

The order also prohibits any Rhode Island Executive Department agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or entity for receiving or delivering reproductive health services. It also states that Rhode Island will not cooperate with extradition requests from other states pursuing criminal charges against individuals who received or performed reproductive health services that are legal in Rhode Island.

Last Friday, Governor McKee joined President Biden and nine Governors from across the country to discuss state and federal efforts to defend reproductive rights.

