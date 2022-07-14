Submission by Friends of the Waterfront

Please join the Friends of the Waterfront for its Annual Meeting and Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 22 at the King Park Gazebo at 3:30 in the afternoon. FOW’s Annual Meeting is open to the public. Come and learn what’s planned for the future of the Newport Harbor Walk.

All FOW members can enjoy complimentary ice cream; if not a member you can join on the spot. Membership applications will be available on the 22nd.

Friends of the Waterfront’s (FOW) is an all-volunteer, grass roots based non-profit, founded in 1982, with a mission to protect and preserve continued public access to the waterfront. Composed of local citizens, FOW has acted as a watchdog over the area from the Newport Bridge to King Park and beyond to support the uniqueness of the waterfront and to ensure public access is never taken away. Over the years FOW has fought to have fences removed from Scott’s Wharf, in keeping the Ann Street Pier and the Armory Beach public, was instrumental in creating the Newport Harbor Walk, in keeping Rose Island a bird life retreat and a historic preservation site, in creating the iconic Dinghy Planter Project and King Park rain garden in association with URI Master Gardeners and in planning for the future of the waterfront with rising tides and climate challenges.

The FOW Waterfront Concert, which is funded by the Isham Family, will begin at 5:00 PM, immediately following the meeting. The concert will feature the ‘Irish In America’ and ‘Bill Killian’s Voyages.’