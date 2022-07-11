FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island on Monday released the names of two teenagers who died in a car crash last week, and said the accident remains under investigation.

The victims were publicly identified by Foster police Chief David Breit as Michael Matthews and Payton Baxter, both 17.

The car they were in rolled over on a dirt road early Thursday morning, police said.

Two other teens in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, authorities said. Their conditions were not available.

Matthews and Baxter were Ponaganset High School students, Foster-Glocester Regional School District Superintendent Renee Palazzo said.

“Our sympathy goes out to the families affected by this loss,” she said in a statement last week. Grief counselors were made available to students, she said.

A makeshift memorial was set up at the site of the crash by the victims friends.