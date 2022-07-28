With summer in full swing, the Jamestown Arts Center has a host of free, family-friendly activities, artist-led events, and hands-on workshops.

On Tuesday, August 2, explore the intersection of art and science and the collaboration between artists and scientists during an evening discussion with exhibiting artists Rafael Attias (part of the JAC’s Rising Tide exhibition, multidisciplinary artist, designer, and professor at RISD) Anne Kuhn-Hines (part of the JAC’s 2022 Biennial exhibition and chair of Conservation Commission, Jamestown) and Mary Meagher (part of the JAC’s 2022 Biennial exhibition and architectural designer) and Emir Cem Gezer, a Research Assistant in Ocean Engineering

at URI. This free panel discussion, Confluence of Art and Science on the Narragansett Bay, will be held on August 2, 6 – 7:30 pm. Details at jamestownartcenter.org/events/art-science

Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Conanicut Island on Saturday, August 6 from 10 am – 4 pm. Jointly hosted by the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA), Open Studios is a one-day, island-wide event where 30 participating artists invite the public into their studios or to see their work outside while passing by. List of participating artists and tour map at jamestownartcenter.org/events/open-studios

Roll up your sleeves and join exhibiting artists Claudia Ravaschiere and Michael Moss for a free, family-friendly, art-filled afternoon on Tuesday, August 9 from 3:30-5:30 pm. Mirror Mobiles with Claudia Ravaschiere + Michael Moss is an all-ages, hands-on workshop to create your very own object out of reflective materials. The artists’ installation Like You and Me is part of the 2022 Biennial outdoor arts experience. Details at jamestownartcenter.org/events/mirror-mobiles

The next Gallery Night at the JAC on Thursday, August 11 will feature a live performance by the Franco-American duo La Méchante et le Connard. Gallery Night provides the perfect environment to see the current exhibition Rising Tide: Reflections of Surf Art and Culture alongside the warm, elegant, and fun acoustic music of La Méchante et le Connard. Free, details at: jamestownartcenter.org/events/august-11