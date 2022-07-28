Images from left: La Méchante et le Connard, Open Studios + Drive-By Art, young viewers check out Like You and Me with artist Michael Moss

With summer in full swing, the Jamestown Arts Center has a host of free, family-friendly activities, artist-led events, and hands-on workshops.

On Tuesday, August 2, explore the intersection of art and science and the collaboration between artists and scientists during an evening discussion with exhibiting artists Rafael Attias (part of the JAC’s Rising Tide exhibition, multidisciplinary artist, designer, and professor at RISD) Anne Kuhn-Hines (part of the JAC’s 2022 Biennial exhibition and chair of Conservation Commission, Jamestown) and Mary Meagher (part of the JAC’s 2022 Biennial exhibition and architectural designer) and Emir Cem Gezer, a Research Assistant in Ocean Engineering 

at URI. This free panel discussion, Confluence of Art and Science on the Narragansett Bay, will be held on August 2, 6 – 7:30 pm. Details at jamestownartcenter.org/events/art-science

Open Studios and Drive-By Art returns to Conanicut Island on Saturday, August 6 from 10 am – 4 pm. Jointly hosted by the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA), Open Studios is a one-day, island-wide event where 30 participating artists invite the public into their studios or to see their work outside while passing by. List of participating artists and tour map at jamestownartcenter.org/events/open-studios

Roll up your sleeves and join exhibiting artists Claudia Ravaschiere and Michael Moss for a free, family-friendly, art-filled afternoon on Tuesday, August 9 from 3:30-5:30 pm. Mirror Mobiles with Claudia Ravaschiere + Michael Moss is an all-ages, hands-on workshop to create your very own object out of reflective materials. The artists’ installation Like You and Me is part of the 2022 Biennial outdoor arts experience. Details at jamestownartcenter.org/events/mirror-mobiles

The next Gallery Night at the JAC on Thursday, August 11 will feature a live performance by the Franco-American duo La Méchante et le Connard. Gallery Night provides the perfect environment to see the current exhibition Rising Tide: Reflections of Surf Art and Culture alongside the warm, elegant, and fun acoustic music of La Méchante et le Connard. Free, details at: jamestownartcenter.org/events/august-11

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.