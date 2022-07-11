The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) is now offering driver’s ed training at the Newport County Campus, located at 1 John Chafee Blvd., in Newport.

CCRI says in a press release that they are now offering the training in response to growing demand on Aquidneck Island.

CCRI is offering week-long driver’s ed training throughout July and August, with the expectation to expand to nights/weekends during the fall. A full schedule of classes can be found at ccri.edu/workforce. The maximum capacity is 30 students per class.

CCRI is the largest driver’s ed provider in Rhode Island, and the only provider able to administer the RI-DMV permit test as part of the driver’s ed course, expediting the time between completing the class and getting a learner’s permit.