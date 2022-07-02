- Advertisement -

Is there anyone who doesn’t love James Taylor?

The legendary singer-songwriter was greeted enthusiastically by fans young and old at the Dunkin Donuts Center in a holiday weekend concert Friday, July 1. The six-time Grammy Award winner and his band were strong throughout the two-set show full of familiar hits, warm banter, and a couple of Taylor rarities.

A foggy night in the Dunk (ice was under the floor in advance of a Cirque de Soleil show) added to the charm. Taylor has fun at these shows, displaying his trademark modesty, charming wit, and impeccable musicianship … while showing gratitude toward his fans. Can you say mutual lovefest a little louder?

There were no particular surprises from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in the setlist. But no one was complaining. Taylor shined on hits like “Sweet Baby James,” “Mexico” and “Carolina in My Mind.” He’s a master storyteller, bringing you deep into the story on songs like “Copperline” and “The Frozen Man.”

The crowd favorite “Steamroller,” was predictable fun. Think back …I’ll bet for many, that song was your first exposure to blues music. At least for many of us of a certain age…

Other highlights included the Carole King penned “Up on a Roof,” “Your Smiling Face,” and encores “Fire and Rain,” and “You Can Close Your Eyes.” These songs are part of the American songbook, among the greatest ever written.

If you missed JT, and you don’t already have a ticket for his sold-out shows at Tanglewood this weekend, he’ll be back in the area later this summer. He’s playing the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway on August 29th and 30th. Ticket information here.

Check out a few photos of the evening from Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below.