NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman believed to have fallen overboard from a trawler off the Massachusetts coast.

The man was reported missing early Friday morning by his crewmates on the Susan Rose, a 77-foot-long fishing vessel based in Point Judith, R.I. The Susan Rose was near Martha’s Vineyard on a course for New Bedford at the time of his disappearance.

Coast Guard cutters and aircraft searched for the man on Friday as local authorities scoured local coastline. On Saturday two Coast Guard cutters continued the search and rescue effort, Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel told The Associated Press. Cloudy weather prevented further searches by aircraft Saturday morning.

The missing 54-year-old fisherman has not been identified.